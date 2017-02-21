Christine Lampard - neé Bleakley - interviewed her husband Frank Lampard on Loose Women today where the couple revealed more about their marriage.

CHRISTINE Bleakley has revealed that she almost cancelled her wedding to footballer Frank Lampard after he messed up her table plan for the big day.

Joking about her “raging temper” on ITV’s Loose Women , the presenter told the rest of the panel about a specific incident that caused the husband-and-wife-to-be to suffer a massive bust up.

Speaking about their 2015 nuptials, Christine, 38, confessed: "There was nearly divorce before marriage, the night before our wedding…

"We had the table plans done on one of those sticky boards where you could move the names around. I was out working and I came back and Frank - and indeed all of my family who were also to blame - thought it was really funny to change all the names around on the seating plan.

"They’d all had a few beers having a great time, I’m stone cold sober. They thought it was funny."

Former Chelsea star Frank, 38, was quick to cut in, grinning: "We put people together who hate each other."

Christine continued: "I walk in and was like oh my god. Needless to say, if that is a raging temper…"

Christine and Frank then went on to play a game of Mr and Mrs where they really dished the dirt!

Frank was clearly comfortable around Christine's colleagues as his wife interviewed him as the host of Loose Women.

Frank then cleared up rumours he’s heading to the big screen next: "There’s certainly rumours. Acting’s not for me. I would love to get involved - I’m keeping options open, but maybe like documentary stuff, something grittier, maybe sport, ‘life-y’ stuff. But in terms of the next James Bond, nowhere near!"