Mary Berry Reveals What It Was REALLY Like Working With Paul Hollywood

Mary Berry has spilled the beans on what working with Paul Hollywood was really like and it looks like all wasn't as it seems...

On screen, they were TV's golden duo, with Mary Berry adding the sweet to Paul Hollywood's sour. They were the best of friends and we couldn't believe that they'd decided to go their separate ways when the Great British Bake Off moves to Channel 4.

However, the baking legend has revealed that Paul and herself didn't always see eye to eye.



Mary Berry and presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc won't be joining Paul Hollywood on Channel 4. Picture | BBC

In an interview with the Radio Times, Marry said: "Paul and I had our differences about what was important to us."

However, she went on to explain that she has strong admiration for her fellow Bake Off judge.

"He is a brilliant bread-maker and I admired him a lot," said Mary.

The 81-year-old baker stepped down as a judge on the popular cooking show after Channel 4 snatched the rights to the series from the BBC in a mega-money deal last year and, although bosses were determined to keep her and her co-judge Paul Hollywood during the shift, she "avoided" having a meeting with the broadcaster because she'd already decided she wanted to bow out.

Asked if she was tempted to move with the show, Mary told The Radio Times magazine: "Well, I avoided being asked. It was suggested what would happen if I did go to Channel 4; what I would get, the advantages. But I didn't ever have a meeting with them. I'd made up my mind. To me it's an honour to be on the BBC. I was brought up on it."



Paul and Mary have been working together on the GBBO since 2010. Picture | PA

Although she walked away out of "loyalty" to the BBC, 50-year-old silver fox Paul came under fire when he decided to accept an eye-watering sum to move across to Channel 4 with the show.

When asked about what she thought of Paul's decision she said: "I would always stand by him."

Bosses are now on a frantic hunt to find a replacement for Mary - who had been on the programme since it first hit screens on the BBC in 2010 - and have their eye on restaurateur Prue Leith.

The 76-year-old food critic has been having discussions with bosses but believes there is one other person that could stop her from landing the judging job when the new series airs later this year.

Prue said: "I'm certainly one of the runners. I can wish. I can dream. I've had two auditions with them and lots of meetings. So I mean I think I'm close but I know there are two people in the running. One other person. Of course I'd love to do it. Who wouldn't want to do it? I've known Mary for years and she loved it."