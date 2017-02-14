Who? Prue Leith To Replace Mary Berry On Great British Bake Off

Could this be our beloved Mary Berry's replacement on the Great British Bake Off?

Ever since the Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry announced that she wouldn't be moving to Channel 4 with show, fans have been speculating over who will be the one to replace her.

And it seems that bosses may have found the perfect replacement: cookery writer, Prue Leith.



South African restauranteur Prue, 76, is allegedly in talks to join original judge Paul Hollywood on the revamped show on Channel 4.

Prue is similar to Mary, 81, in age and apparently nature.

A source told the Sun: "In cookery circles, she's practically royalty. Both are from similar backgrounds, so hopefully viewers will be accepting and give Prue a chance to win them over.



"Following in Mary’s footsteps is a big challenge. But the producers are confident that Prue has all the attributes."

Leith started out as a caterer in the 60s which led her on to opening her famous Michelin-starred restaurant Leith's in 1969.

In 1975 she founded her own cookery school, Leiths School of Food and Wine, to train professional chefs and amateur cooks.

Although these are only rumours, we can so see this happening. Can you?



