Sinitta Has 'Signed Up' For Celebrity Big Brother And We Can't Wait For The Drama!

Sinitta has reportedly signed up to this series of Celebrity Big Brother. Will she be dishing the dirt on her ex-Simon Cowell?

The 'So Macho' hitmaker is said to be "over the moon" about entering the infamous abode in a few months' time after bosses approached her in the hope that she'll become loose lipped and share details about her relationship with Simon Cowell.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: "Other housemates will ask Sinitta about Simon and she's quite a chatterbox. If she forgets the cameras are there, then she is likely to reveal details about him."

Barbados past present and future A post shared by Sinitta (@thesinittaofficial) onDec 20, 2016 at 6:07am PST

The 53-year-old singer dated the Syco founder in 1984 but, despite splitting and going on to date other people, the pair have remained close friends and the brunette beauty regularly joins her former flame on 'The X Factor' for Judges' Houses.

However, it's highly unlikely the 57-year-old music mogul's girlfriend Lauren Silverman, with whom he has three-year-old son Eric, will be pleased about the news Sinitta has signed a mega-money deal to take part in the Channel 5 show this year.

Meanwhile, bosses are doing all they can to create an explosive series and have already snapped up Megan McKenna's ex-fiancé Jordan Davies and former boyfriend Pete Wicks in the hope that the pair will come to blows over the brunette beauty.



Rylan Clark-Neal and Emma Willis are presenting CBB. Picture | Channel 5

A source said previously: "Jordan is going to reveal all the secrets of his relationship with Megan and hold nothing back. The show turned her into reality TV gold and viewers can't get enough of anything about - even her ex.

"It's why the bosses wanted Jordan - it will make for explosive television."

Jordan and Megan met each other on the third series of 'Ex On The Beach' before they returned the following year as a power couple, which led to Jordan popping the question.

However, once the cameras stopping rolling the pair split and their relationship turned sour, with Megan blocking him on social media and bashing his public display of affection.



Simon Cowell and Sinitta used to date back in the day and now remain close friends. Picture | Getty

Megan then appeared on 'Celebrity Big Brother' less than a month after splitting with Jordan where she enjoyed a romance with 'Geordie Shore' hunk Scotty T - who went on to win the show - before she then landed a job on 'The Only Way is Essex' and struck up a romance with Pete.