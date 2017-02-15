Could Spencer Matthews Be Going BACK To The I'm A Celeb Jungle This Year?

The star notoriously left the show after just three days in 2015, but he could be going back for round two this year!

It's only February, but already I'm A Celebrity 2017 rumours are a foot!

Recently, Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews has been appearing on winter sport show, The Jump, but now the 27-year-old has said she would be willing to go back into the jungle.

He told Now! Magazine "Yeah, I'd do it. I thought it best to let it cool off. Everything was twisted and turned quite weirdly last time. It wasn't what it seemed. I didn't leave of my own accord."

It turned out Spencer had been axed from I'm A Celeb for taking steroids in November 2015, but back in the summer last year he was once again in talks with ITV bosses to get back in the jungle.

If the rumours are true then we might finally get to see the Chelsea boy do a Bush Tucker trial!

We wonder who else might be in the running for a jungle stint! Let us know your guesses...