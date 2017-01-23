Remember X Factor's Danyl Johnson? He Could Be Our Eurovision Entry!

The acts who are competing to represent the UK at the 2017 Eurovision have been announced and Danyl Johnson is one of them! Find out who else is in the running.

Do you remember Danyl Johnson who appeared on the X Factor in 2009, alongside Olly Murs, Stacey Solomon and Jedward? Well, he's back and he could be representing the UK in Eurovision.

The singer has been announced as one of the acts competing to represent the UK in the Ukraine in Eurovision 2017.

At the time, Simon Cowell and his panelist were blown away with the primary school teacher's talent, leading Simon to say: "that was the best first audition I have ever heard."

However, he was knocked out of the X Factor competition in week 9, finishing in fourth place overall.

Eight years on, Danyl is battling it out to compete in Eurovision with his entry, Light Up The World.

Other artists who are in the running include Danyl's X Factor competitor Lucie Jones, Olivia Garcia, Holly Brewer, Salena Mastroianni and Nate Simpson.

Check out snippets from their entries here:

Who will represent the UK at Eurovision?

The hopefuls will go head to head on Eurovision: You Decide on BBC2 on Friday January 27th at 7.30pm.