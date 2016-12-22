Richard Osman, the brains behind the TV gameshow Pointless, has revealed that his laptop on the show is actually just a prop and has never been switched on.

Here's a fact for you that is far from pointless: Richard Osman's Pointless laptop is actually pointless and has never even been switched on.

It's been believed for years that the show's quiz master Richard Osman uses the electronic device to check answers after each round but fans will no doubt be shocked to learn that the gadget isn't actually plugged in and is only on the desk as a prop.



A source told The Sun newspaper: "The computer has never been switched on and Richard doesn't even know what's on it. He arrived on set and found it there and has never been asked by producers to do anything with it but use it as a prop.

"The machine is not even plugged in to anything. The only people who touch it are the cleaners and prop masters who come in to dust it during recordings."

'Pointless', which is presented by Alexander Armstrong and is now in its 16th series, first hit television screens in 2009 and sees contestants give up the most obscure answers to general knowledge questions in a bid to win the prize money.

Richard has appeared on the programme since it first hit screens seven years ago and recently turned down a mega-money deal to appear in next month's series of 'The Jump' because he believes the format was "100 per cent" pinched from one made by production giants Endemol, where he is creative director.



He said recently: "Just got asked if I'd consider appearing on 'The Jump'. Considering it was 100% ripped off from an Endemol format it's a possible no from me.

"Been working in TV for 25 years, similar ideas swim round all the time 'The Jump' is the only time I've genuinely felt wronged by others. (sic)"

The 45-year-old presenter didn't divulge which show he believes 'The Jump' was "ripped from" but it's believed he may be referring to his series 'The Games'.

The latter show ran on Channel 4 from 2003 until 2006 and saw celebrities compete in Olympic-style events such as gymnastics, diving, weight-lifting, kayaking and hurdles.

'The Jump' - which was initially called 'The Alpine Games' - has a very similar layout in that stars compete in winter sports including ski jumping, skeleton and bobsleigh.

However, a representative from Twofour - which produces the popular show - is adamant they never took anyone else's idea and it's completely "original."