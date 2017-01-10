Here's A Sneak Peek At Ronnie And Roxy Mitchell's Funeral

This Star WILL Be on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke
Can 2017 been filled with as many BIG stars in the front seat of James Corden's car? We think so...
During the dramatic New Year episode of Eastenders, sisters Ronnie and Roxy tragically drowned. Albert Square is now getting ready to say bye to the pair.
Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell drowned during the special New Year's episode of Eastenders, and to make it even more tragic, it was on Ronnie and Jack Branning's wedding day.
After a week of sad scenes in Albert Square as the pair's family mourn their loss, it's finally time to bid a reluctant farewell to the infamous sisters.
But will they get the send off they deserve?
Can 2017 been filled with as many BIG stars in the front seat of James Corden's car? We think so...
The star was in such a rush to reach the Good Morning Britain studio she didn't have time to sit in the make-up chair...
Comments