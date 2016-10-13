We Asked YOU To Pick Ross Geller's Most Hilarious Moments And Here They Are!

Orlando Bloom Is Swapping Acting For Teaching And Could Be Coming To YOUR School!
These are officially Ross's most ridiculous friends moments - 12,000 of you can't be wrong! See if your top moment made the cut...
When it was revealed by Comedy Central that the nations most beloved friends character was Ross Geller we decided to do a little research of our own!
We asked Heart readers to pick their favourite funny Ross Geller moment from Friends and now the votes are in.
Over 12,000 people had their say and here are the results...
We prefer your usual accent Ross! LOL!
That sparkly grin had us rolling on the floor laughing!
Phoebe and Rachel take self defence classes and feel confident that they can combat any attacker that comes their way but Ross isn't convinced.
He tells them he trained in Karate and tries to explain something he learnt called 'Unagi' but it all sounds pretty fake...in fact Phoebe points out its actually a type of sushi.
But in classic Ross style, he's SOOO serious about it and spends the whole episode trying to catch the girls out with his Unagi skills.
'DANGER, DANGER!!!!!!!'
Ross's infamous catchphrase can't be pinned down to one moment or episode but we think it gets funnier every time he says it - and you guys must think so too as it's in 4th place!
The 'break' Ross is referring to is the time that Ross gets up to some cheeky drunken antics with another woman while he and Rachel were taking some time apart and not officially broken up.
This leads to him shouting his infamous catchphrase whenever it gets brought up! This is our favourite 'WE WERE ON A BREAK' moment...
It's officially now impossible to move ANY furniture around the house without a Ross style PIVOT! being yelled.
