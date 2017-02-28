Scarlett Moffatt Has Landed Her Own Prime Time TV Show!

The former Gogglebox star has been given her own show after helping Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway ratings soar.

The former Gogglebox star seems to be making a smooth transition from reality TV star to the world of presenting.

Scarlett Moffatt, 26, has been given her own prime-time TV series after making her appearance on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.



Picture | REX

According to the Sun, the Googlebox star has secretly filed a pilot for a Channel 4 show called The Comedy Project.

It's filmed in front of a live audience at Pinewood Studios and will see Scarlett appear ina number of sketches alongside impressionists, improvisers and character comedians.

A source revealed to the Sun: "Scarlett is now in huge demand from the TV industry.

"Channel 4 feel they created her through Gogglebox and don’t want to lose her to ITV.

"She was the first celebrity who they approached to do the pilot for The Comedy Project, which is likely to become a big show for them.”

The show could be aired by the end of this year.

Since winning I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2016, Scarlett has been taking on the presenting challenge, appearing on shows like the NTAs and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, and she's already been hired by Channel 4 to relaunch its dating show Streetmate and is also working on an entertainment series with Alan Carr.

Blimey! It's going to be a busy year for Miss Moffatt!