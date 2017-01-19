Security Get Involved As Kim Woodburn Goes Into Meltdown In CBB House

Celebrity Big Brother has got fiery than ever as Kim Woodburn has an explosive row with other housemates.

Since 'Queen of Clean' Kim Woodburn entered the Celebrity Big Brother house at the weekend she has caused quite the stir amongst the housemates.

Her outbursts began when she got angry at fellow new housemate and Geordie Shore star, Chloe Ferry, for splashing her as she joked around in the hot tub on night one of her stint in CBB.

And since then they have only escalated with the most recent episode ending up with her visiting the infamous CBB spare room, reserved for housemates that need to cool off after a heated war of words.

The 'How Clean Is Your House' star stormed into the bedroom last night and after Callum Best told her they were all going to sleep she erupted, branding the housemates "a two-faced bunch" and "chicken livered".

She then accused the girls of behaving like a gang and called them " a bunch of cowards" before Nicola McLean jumped to the defence of her fellow housemates.

Jamie O'Hara, who has been seen flirting with Nicola in the house, also waded into the situation after Kim branded her horrible.

After ignoring Big Brother's calls for Kim to head to the diary room, security entered the house to break up the row and escorted Kim out of the main house, but not without struggle.

She was heard ranting as she was escorted away to the spare room which she remained in over night.

Scenes of the blazing row were aired last night on the show and CBB continues tonight on Channel 5.

What do you think of Kim's behaviour in the house?