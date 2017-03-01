Who's In The Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Line Up?

From who's on the judging panel to who's rumoured to be in the lineup, here' all you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2017.

The nation's favourite Saturday night dance show will return to our screens for a fifteenth series later this year, and with veteran judging legend Len Goodman leaving the show at the end of the last series, the rumour mill is turning with speculation over his replacement.

Here's what we know so far, from rumours to the facts.

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2017 back on telly?

The official date is yet to be confirmed but so far each new series has started at the end of September.

Each series is generally kicked off with a 'coming out' show in the last Friday in September so we're thinking around the 22nd or 29th September.

Who is hosting Strictly this year?

There's been no official statement from producers, who are yet to confirm that Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be returning to continue their three year reign as Strictly presenters.

The duo took over from host Bruce Forsyth in 2014 who gave up his presenting position on the dance floor due to health issues.

Who will replace Len Goodman?

It was announced that Len Goodman would be stepping down as head judge on the panel and he waved goodbye to the show in December 2016.

Since then, there's been a lot of speculation about who will replace him, with names like Anton du Beke, Brendan Cole and Arlene Philips all throwing their hats into the game.

However, bookies seem pretty confident that Len's good friend Gary Edwards will be stepping up to the challenge of head judge.

As it stands, we reckon Bruno Toniolo, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell will be sticking around for another year.

Which celebrities are on the lineup?

Let us be clear, there has been no official statement on who will be competing on the dance floor but that hasn't stopped us speculating.

Apparently, BBC bosses really wanted Tim Peake for the 2016 series but apparently he wasn’t able to participate as he is on a two year rehabilitation programme to ensure he can walk properly after the effects of the space travel. By the time the next series is kicking off he will have had a year and half of rehab so maybe he’ll be ready for the 2017’s line-up.

Ex-Eastenders and Corrie star Michelle Collins has been rumoured to join the line up since 2014 so maybe 2017 is going to be her year?

After she announced that she will be leaving Emmerdale, Gemma Atkinson is free to do the show and she's been saying how much she would love it.

According to sources, Jessica Ennis-Hill was approached to join the show as soon as she announced her retirement from athletics.

Since their characters were killed off at Christmas, could Eastenders' Samantha Womack or Rita Simons be taking on the challenge?

TOWIE's Billie Faiers has also expressed an interest in the show.

What about Strictly live?

'Strictly Come Dancing' will launch a new live event in three months' time that will allow fans to get up close to their favourite professionals, the judging panel and the hosts.

Viewers will be given the opportunity to experience a unique day out as part of the project 'Strictly Come Dancing : The Spectacular' at ExCeL London from June 22 until June 25 where they will be treated to an exclusive 90-minute theatre show, dance lessons with the professionals, celebrity interviews, a catwalk fashion show, and a costume exhibition.

Craig Revel Horwood said: "'Strictly Come Dancing : The Spectacular' is a dream come true - a fun-filled day that gets you as close as possible to some of the biggest names in 'Strictly...' Plus, I'll be there to reveal a few never-before-mentioned secrets and chatting about my favourite moments of the show. I can't wait to see you there, darling!"

Those hoping to brush up on their ballroom skills will have the chance to be taught some fancy footwork by Anton du Beke, Giovanni Pernice and Aljaz Skorjanec, while a segment called 'My Strictly Journey' will see past and present winners and contestants, including Jake Wood, Nancy Dell'Olio and Anita Rani talk about their experiences.

The show's hair and make-up team will also be on hand to share some tips and tricks with fans on how they can get the dazzling 'Strictly Come Dancing' glamour.

Fans can also pose for a photo with favourite stars for the ultimate 'Strictly...' souvenir and browse a shopping showcase featuring a range of lifestyle and fashion brands.

Tess Daly said: "I'm so thrilled to be involved with 'Strictly Come Dancing : The Spectacular'. We'll be at ExCeL London in 'Strictly Spectacular' style."

Tickets go on sale at 9am on March 1, 2017 priced at £70 for adults and £35 for children. A family group ticket, plus a limited-release Glitter ticket offering exclusive benefits, will also be available. Tickets are for sale online at www.strictlyspectacular.com or by telephoning 0844 858 6755.