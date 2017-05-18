Tess Daly Makes A Big Strictly Come Dancing Confession On 'Lorraine'!

We all know Tess Daly, alongside Claudia Winkleman, as the face of 'Strictly Come Dancing'. But she has just made a huge confession!

Tess Daly has been with Strictly Come Dancing since the start way back in 2004.

She originally hosted the show alongside Strictly legend Sir Bruce Forsyth, but after he decided to retire from his presenting duties, she has taken over the reigns alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman.

But imagine how weird it would feel watching her DANCE on the show rather than host it?!

Well Tess revealed on Lorraine today that she wishes she could take part! But admitted logistically it could never happen because "I couldn’t be in two places at once."

She continued: "There is a part of me that thinks I would love to be able to do that… come on Anton give me a twirl, give me a dip, lift me up. It looks like they have a blast you know, so I would rather enjoy it. But I do feel for them as they get so nervous on a Saturday night."

"But I do watch the celebrities, particularly those who haven’t danced before and you see them learn a whole new skill and how they blossom and love every moment of it."

Lorraine also asked about the newly appointed head judge on the show, Shirley Balls, who is taking over from veteran judge Len Goodman.

Tess said: “She looks lovely doesn’t she?"

“I think Bruno has already met her through her work because she works on Dancing with the Stars – which is Strictly in America – which Bruno is also a judge on twice a year, they have two series a year over there. And Shirley has worked over there so she’s well known to the American audience.”

She also commented that she has "so much experience, her credentials are unshakeable – she’s phenomenal, isn’t she? I can’t wait to see. I think she’s going to keep those two boys in order, especially that naughty one on the end… Bruno… no names. He needs keeping under control, he’s up out of his chair, he gets very excitable but I love him for that.”

It's only May and we can't wait for the new series already!