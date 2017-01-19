The Xtra Factor Has Been Axed And Host Rylan Clarke Wants A Wake!

Xtra Factor hosts Rylan Clark-Neal and Matt Edmondson have both released statements as it's announced that the show is to be taken off air in a move towards more online content.

After 12 years on our TVs, the X Factor's spinoff show, the Xtra Factor, has been axed.

The sister show - which was broadcasted after the main show on ITV2 - has been cancelled in favour of making their online content "bigger and better".



Rylan Clark-Neal and Matt Edmondson hosted the last series of the Xtra Factor. Picture | PA

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The Xtra Factor has had an incredible run on TV but the producers have realised they need to keep up with the times and move with the audience. The majority of young X Factor fans are now consuming the show’s extra content via social media, on the official app and on YouTube, where their clips reach millions of people."

The last series of the show was hosted by former X Factor contestant Rylan Clark-Neal and Matt Edmondson.

The source continued: "The plan is to build on that and focus entirely on making their digital output bigger and better. It’s nothing to do with Rylan and Matt. They did a great job and if the show was continuing on TV they would definitely be returning. It’s just about the nature of how people consume TV now. ITV is already doing a very similar thing with The Voice."

Whilst a spokesperson for the broadcaster confirmed: "The X Factor is our biggest ITV entertainment show in terms of online engagement. We have taken the decision to move away from a linear switchover show and instead focus our efforts on our digital platforms, in support of the main show."

And bosses have insisted the decision is not anything to do with last year's presenters Rylan and Matt.

Both Rylan and Matt have addressed fans on Twitter, with Rylan calling all former Xtra Factor presenters to come together for a wake for the show. He wrote:

Matt took a slightly more serious note, saying that "There aren't many shows on the telly that are live and silly" and that he's honoured to have been able to work on his "dream job".

A little note about the Xtra Factor news... pic.twitter.com/zXuaSKdOGR — Matt Edmondson (@MattEdmondson) January 18, 2017

'X Factor' executive producer Richard Holloway, who is the managing director of Thames TV, said: "We’ve had great fun making the show and would like to thank Rylan, Matt and Roman for their fantastic and entertaining work on the last series. We now look forward to focusing on making great content for our social platforms in support of the main show."