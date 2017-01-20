Eastenders viewers are in for treat next week if actress Tilly Keeper is to be believed...

Eastenders' actress Tilly Keeper has teased fans with a few details of next week's storyline for her character, Louise Mitchell.

The 19-year-old actress has been playing the daughter of Phil Mitchell and Lisa Fowler since January last year and has hinted at a dramatic plot twist set to be aired on Monday.



She told The Sun: "I can't say much at the minute. All I'll say is that next week's episodes are HUGE and unmissable.

"It was exciting to film and I can't wait to see that audience's reaction.

"I can't say anything else! My lips are sealed. All I will say is make sure you tune in."

Tilly's news comes in the same week that it was revealed that an horrific event is set to cause havoc in Walford and could see a key character killed of.



The upcoming episode starts off with a disruption on the market as stall owners, including Martin Fowler (James Bye), find out about plans for their businesses to be relocated away from the square.

However, the chaos soon unravels with one person potentially meeting their grizzly end.

An inside source said recently: "The ink is barely dry on Roxy and Ronnie's death certificates, and now tragedy looks set to strike again! Lives are definitely on the line."

Watch this space because it looks like the drama is set to unfold!