Remember Evil Trevor From Eastenders? Here's What He Looks Like Now!

By Alice Westoby

The villain of Eastenders in the early noughties has starred in loads since he left Albert Square.

Trevor Eastenders Now and Then

Comments

We all remember evil Trevor Morgan because of the harrowing storyline between him  and 'Little Mo' which involved an incredibly abusive domestic violence based plot.

The turbulent couple, played by Alex Ferns and Kacey Ainsworth, were subject to many dramatic episodes on the soap but none more so than when Little Mo fought back against his violent actions by hitting him over the head with an iron in the New Year's Eve episode in 2001.

Alex Ferns and Kacey Ainsworth

Alex Ferns and Kacey Ainsworth at the TV Quick Awards in 2002| Picture: Getty

Both Alex and Kacey won lots of awards for their portrayal of the characters and the storyline which importantly drew attention to issues of domestic violence and abusive relationships.

So it's no surprise that after Alex left the show in 2002 he went on to star in some high profile movies, TV shows and plays.

Picture: PA  

Most recently you may have spotted him in the 2015 'Legend', the biographical flick of notorious gangster twins The Krays, played by Tom Hardy.

He now lives in London with his wife and two sons and continues to star in TV dramas and West End plays.

