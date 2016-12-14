Watch Helen Flanagan Awkwardly Try And Get A Selfie With Corrie Co-Stars!

She's back filming on the cobbles as Rosie Webster, but Helen's co-stars look less than impressed as she tried to bag a selfie.

Coronation Street fans have been left giggling after Helen Flanagan uploaded a hilarious video of her trying to snap a selfie with co-star Jack P Shepherd who plays David Platt in the soap.

Trying to get a selfie with @jackpshepherd88 he loves a selfie haha it's good to be back X A video posted by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan) onDec 12, 2016 at 5:40am PST

In the video we can see Jack enjoying a spot of lunch before being forced to pose with Helen with his mouthful, meanwhile she's looking super glam!

Poor Jack!

The actors both play characters who were born on the same day and their storylines are bound to cross as Helen's character Sophie returns for a big storyline.

The poor Webster family are going to have a LOT of drama now she's back!