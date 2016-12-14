Watch Helen Flanagan Awkwardly Try And Get A Selfie With Corrie Co-Stars!

SPOILER: Debbie Dingle's Dramatic Return To Emmerdale Puts Her Kids In Danger
In a dramatic return to the Dales, Debbie risks the lives of her dad Caine Dingle and her ex, Pete Barton.
She's back filming on the cobbles as Rosie Webster, but Helen's co-stars look less than impressed as she tried to bag a selfie.
Coronation Street fans have been left giggling after Helen Flanagan uploaded a hilarious video of her trying to snap a selfie with co-star Jack P Shepherd who plays David Platt in the soap.
In the video we can see Jack enjoying a spot of lunch before being forced to pose with Helen with his mouthful, meanwhile she's looking super glam!
Poor Jack!
The actors both play characters who were born on the same day and their storylines are bound to cross as Helen's character Sophie returns for a big storyline.
Stars attend the world premiere of T2 Transpotting, Geri Horner welcomes a baby boy and Gavin Rosedale reveals the heartbreak of his divorce.
