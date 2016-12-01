Watch Holly And Phil Play A Cruel Quiz With The I'm A Celeb Campmates!

Play Holly and Phillip Surprise the I'm A Celeb Camp With a Quiz Challenge | This Morning 06:30

The This Morning presenters quizzed the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmates live in Australia for an attempt to win their favourite food in the camp.

When the celebrities leave the jungle, they all talk about how tough the Bushtucker Trials are, how hard it is to be away from home but most of all how boring it is living on a diet of rice and beans all day, every day.

So when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield dropped into this year's camp via a live link on This Morning with the promise of their favourite food, they couldn't resist the challenge.

First up was Emmerdale star Adam Thomas who was competing for beans on toast with melted cheese, tauntingly modelled by Holly. He was asked which one of his brothers has thrown him under the bus and wanted to see him do every single Bushtucker Trial. Adam opted for his older brother, Corrie's Ryan Thomas, but it was actually his twin brother, Love Island's Scott Thomas.

That meant no beans on toast for Adam, who then had to watch Holly and Phillip tuck into his favourite dish.

Gavin and Stacey star, Larry Lamb had to make his guns dance in time to the Village People's Macho Man, which he did securing him his favourite (and odd) combination elderflower drink and olives.

Scarlett Moffatt won her Hawaiian pizza and garlic dip after correctly guessing what made her pull this face in the Bake Off Bush Tucker trial:



Picture | REX

Unfortunately, Wayne Bridge didn't get to enjoy his southern fried chicken after failing to identify his scream from Adam's scream.

Joel Dommett got to enjoy his porkpie after correctly guessing the it was This Morning's Ferne McCann who fancied him - not Holly Willoughby.

Olympian Sam Quek won sushi when she guessed it was Emma Bunton who tweeted that she loved her rendition of Spice Girls' 'Stop'.

And even Martin won himself some melted camembert cheese when he identified an oak tree from a maple.

What a cruel - yet entertaining - game. Poor old Adam and Wayne. Better luck next tim boys!