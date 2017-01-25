Who Do You Think You Are Is Back And These Are The Stars That Are Taking Part

Everyone's favourite family tree inspired programme is back! And after the amazing last series we can't wait for this one...

Who Do You Think You Are is returning to our screens!

Last half of this series saw Danny Dyer discover his royal ancestry in what was arguably the best episode of the show yet!

Seeing the cheeky cockney find out he was related to William the Conquerer was TV gold.

But we pick back up on the show after the Christmas break and the line up for this half of series has the potential for some amazing episodes too.

The first new episode of Who Do You Think You Are airs tonight on BBC One and the first episode will feature acting legend, Sir Ian McKellen.

His journey into his ancestry apparently uncovers links to a political activist as well as theatrical relations!

Other stars featuring in the new series include newsreader Sophie Haworth, actor Warwick Davis, comedian Greg Davies and Liverpudlian actress Sunetra Sarker.

Tune in tonight to find out more about Sir Ian McKellan's family history!