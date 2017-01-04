WATCH! James Corden Gets Emotional In Heartwarming George Michael Tribute

Play James Corden Remembers George Michael 05:01

James Corden lovingly remembered how George Michael helped to create the Carpool Karaoke phenomenon on The Late Late Show. Grab the tissues!

James Corden teetered on the edge of tears during a special segment of The Late Late Show dedicated to George Michael.

The chat show host reminisced about the star and his music, saying: "I feel like I’ve loved George Michael as long as I've loved music, and I know so many of his fans feel the same."

James added: "I can remember so many times when I’ve felt on my own and George’s music would feel like he was reaching his hand out and telling me that I’m not on my own and that feelings aren’t particular to you."

Of course, we all know James had a personal connection to George... the two did the very first Carpool Karaoke sketch together!

The skit was done for Comic Relief in 2011 and it's a great example of George's sense of humour and charitable nature.

James told his Late Late Show audience: "It was the first time I'd ever sung in a car with anybody, and it's become quite a big part of my life now, and he really inspired it."

In the video, James admits he struggled to get famous artists to take part in his karaoke skit... until Mariah Carey said 'If it’s good enough for George, then it’s good enough for me. I’ll do it'. How amazing is that!

The touching speech may have set a sombre tone for the New Year opener, but it certainly made people think and reflect on a difficult 2016.

George Michael passed away on Christmas Day aged just 53. Since his death, fans and his celebrity friends have shared their memories of his incredible acts of generosity and kindness.

