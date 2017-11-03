WATCH: Claire From Steps Is Unrecognisable After Dropping A Huge Six Stone

3 November 2017, 07:44

Steps On This Morning

By Alice Westoby

The Steps singer looked phenomenal as she performed on This Morning.

Claire Richards has been known for her yo-yo dieting since Steps broke up in 2001 but during a recent appearance on This Morning the singer looked incredible.

The 40-year-old joined her bandmates to perform their latest single, Dancing With A Broken Heart, ahead of their huge UK tour which will see them play the likes of Wembley Arena.

Showing off her new trim figure Claire sported a mesh top, a corset style red PVC belt and some leather look leggings which showed off her new slim physique.

Read More: Steps Have A New Dance Routine! Learn The Moves

Claire Steps Dramatic Weight Loss

She has come a long way since fans were shocked by her appearance when she starred in Celebrity Big Brother and has dropped a whopping six stone.

What inspired her initial weight lost target a few years ago was the fact that she and husband Reece Hill wanted to try for a child and doctors suggested her weight may cause some problems.

Popstar to Operastar 2011

Claire back in 2011 | Picture: Getty

That same year she dropped to 9-and-a-half stone, a size 10, but her weight did creep up again however she is currently in the best shape of her life.

We think she looks totally incredible as do the rest of Steps!

Trending on Heart

Sinitta First Dates

Savvy Fans Catch Sinitta Lying About Her Age On Last Night's Celebrity First Dates!
Sam Smith Asset

Sam Smith Reveals All About His New Album And Here's How YOU Can Hear It!
Todd Grimshaw, Coronation Street

Todd Grimshaw's Final 'Corrie' Scenes Will Air On THIS Date

Titanic Still

Titanic Has A LOT More Plot Holes Than THAT Jack And Rose Door Drama!

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Sam Smith Carpool Asset

WATCH! Sam Smith's ALREADY Planned His Wedding, And It Starts With A Funeral
Bethany Platt, Corrie

'Corrie' Fans Are Confused About Bethany Platt's Future

sharon, Ozzy Osbourne, Gogglebox, channel 4 o

WATCH! Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne’s "Turkey Egg" Debate On Gogglebox Is EVERYTHING
Strictly Alexandra Burke Feud Asset

A Strictly Feud Is Heating Up As Alexandra And Her Partner Are 'At War'
Kate Middleton Choir

There Is A Kate Middleton Choir And Yes It's As Bonkers As It Sounds