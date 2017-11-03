WATCH: Claire From Steps Is Unrecognisable After Dropping A Huge Six Stone

Now Playing
3 November 2017, 07:44
The Steps singer looked phenomenal as she performed on This Morning.
Claire Richards has been known for her yo-yo dieting since Steps broke up in 2001 but during a recent appearance on This Morning the singer looked incredible.
The 40-year-old joined her bandmates to perform their latest single, Dancing With A Broken Heart, ahead of their huge UK tour which will see them play the likes of Wembley Arena.
Showing off her new trim figure Claire sported a mesh top, a corset style red PVC belt and some leather look leggings which showed off her new slim physique.
She has come a long way since fans were shocked by her appearance when she starred in Celebrity Big Brother and has dropped a whopping six stone.
What inspired her initial weight lost target a few years ago was the fact that she and husband Reece Hill wanted to try for a child and doctors suggested her weight may cause some problems.
Claire back in 2011 | Picture: Getty
That same year she dropped to 9-and-a-half stone, a size 10, but her weight did creep up again however she is currently in the best shape of her life.