WATCH: People Think They've Spotted A John Lewis Christmas Ad Teaser Online

Yes, it's almost that time of year again, time for the John Lewis Christmas advert.

Bonfire night is over and Halloween is a distant memory so get ready for Christmas!

Retailers and pretty much everyone are slowly cranking up the gears to change into Christmas mode with festive hot drinks now on sale, Christmas food hitting the supermarkets and lights slowly being strung up on highstreets across the UK.

But the ultimate trigger of Christmas frenzy might be on the way sooner than we think - the John Lewis Christmas advert!

Eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted a mysterious Twitter account called UnderTheBed pop up with only one Tweet, a video of a creature that looks like it is lurking under a bed.

Over the top of the video is a hashtag '#UnderTheBed' in what looks distinctively like the same font John Lewis use in their logo. Is this a sign?!

One click on the hashtag and pretty much everyone is in agreement that it's a subtle teaser of the Christmas advert for the retailer and people are super excited.

John Lewis teasing us all again #UnderTheBed — Manus (@ManusGallagher) November 6, 2017

It looks like it could finally be on its way! #underthebed @johnlewisretail — Georgia Galloway (@Georgia_Kate7) November 6, 2017

If this is the teaser then it will ring true the rumours that the star of this year's advert will be a "cuddly monster".

We can't see the cuddly side yet, it looks a bit creepy, but we have every faith in John Lewis that they'll pull another tear-jerking ad out of the bag!

While we wait, let's remind ourselves what last year's ad looked like...