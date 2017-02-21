WATCH! Katy Perry's New Music Video Transports Us To A Pastel Pop Paradise!

Play Katy Perry - Chained To The Rhythm (Official) ft. Skip Marley 04:01

The quirky songbird's video for Chained To The Rhythm is no disappointment.

We were all SO excited when Katy Perry's new singe Chained To The Rhythm was released that we didn't think it could get any better...

Until we saw the video of course!

The pop princess certainly didn't disappoint either, transporting us into a pastel coloured playground full of bonkers rides and attractions.

Katy Perry has had some of the most legendary music videos in pop, particularly California Girls (we all remember that cupcake bra right?) so it's no surprise she pulled it out of the bag yet again.

In other Katy Perry related news, she will be performing at the BRITs on Wednesday 22nd January at London's O2 Arena.

She said “I’m excited to come back to one of my favorite countries, where most of my favorite musical influences come from. After 3 years, I’m excited to return to the BRITs’ stage to kick off a new era of purposeful pop.”

We can't wait to see her perform!