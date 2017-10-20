WATCH: Scarlett Moffatt Reveals How She Is Coping With Her Break Up

By Alice Westoby

The Geordie beauty revealed the sad news on her birthday but revealed exclusively to Heart they have handled their relationship since.

It's been a rollercoaster couple of weeks for brunette babe Scarlett Moffatt.

It was revealed recently that she will be taking over the reigns from fellow Newcastle TV personality, Vicky Pattinson, as host of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! spin off show, Extra Camp.

But with all the exciting news heading her way she's had a recent blow in that she and hairdresser boyfriend Luke Crodden have parted ways.

Read More: Scarlett Moffatt Confirms Heartbreak After Boyfriend Dumps Her On Her Birthday

The pair were together during Scarlett's stint in the jungle with Luke supporting her on the outside and after she won the title of Queen of the Jungle, but the pair soon split after due to Scarlett's snowballing work commitments.

We were excited to hear the pair were back on again recently but on her 27th birthday in a heartfelt Facebook post she revealed he decided to call things off.

We caught up with Scarlett to see how she was getting on after the sad news and whether the pair would continue to remain close despite parting ways.

When asked if she would stay friends with Luke she said: "I think if you just hate then you just end up being miserable don't you."

"We still love each other but just in a friend way, so yeah, he’s still one of my best friends".

That's the best outcome from a break up that you could imagine! And it looks like things are only on the up for Scarlett.