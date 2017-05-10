Now 14 years after first joining the show, he's all grown up and has even jetted off with his Hollyoaks cast mates for a clubbing holiday in Ibiza!

Whether you're a fan of Hollyoaks or not, the chances are, you'll probably remember little Tom Cunningham.

Tom, played by actor Ellis Hollins was just a tot when he made his foray onto the soap as the adorable charge of Max and OB back in 2003.

Now 14 years after first joining the show, he's all grown up and has even jetted off with his Hollyoaks cast mates for a clubbing holiday in Ibiza!

If you haven't laid eyes on him since he first appeared in the soap, then you'll probably be surprised at just how much he's grown!

Actor Ellis Hollins has won eight awards for his portrayal of young Tom since he joined Hollyoaks, and his trip to Ibiza comes as he gets ready to film a spin-off on the party island.

On Monday the cast and crew of the Channel 4 soap were spotted letting their hair down at Ibiza's famous club Ocean Beach.

Tom Cunningham will feature in the spin-off alongside newcomers Adam and Jacob, in addition to Holly Cunningham (Amanda Clapham), Ellie Nightingale (Sophie Porley) and Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) for the Six Weeks of Summer storyline.

Where does the time go?