'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' Children Are All Grown Up

Anyone who remembers Lemony Snicket's darkly classic tale about three HUGELY unlucky orphans, will be interested to know that a new series has just launched on Netflix and it's not the first time the darkly classic series has hit the screen.
Think back to 2004 and you may recall that a movie version of the first three books in the series was released – with Jim Carrey as the evil Count Olaf and also starring Jude Law, Catherine O’Hara and Meryl Streep.
Lets not forget the extremely unfortunate Baudelaire children.
We see where the three HUGELY unlucky orphans in Lemony Snicket's classic tale are up to 12 years on.
"If you wish to see a film about a happy little elf, then I'm sure there is still plenty of seating in theatre number two..." so the famous open credits begin...
Known for it's dark storylines, black humour and AMAZING set designs, the three Baudelaire orphans pretty much spent the entire films simply trying to survive..
But how did little Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire fair in real life... We check out where they are 12 YEARS on!
Emily continues to be a very recognisable face, due to her work in movies such as 'Sleeping Beauty' and 'The United', as well as recently starring opposite the gorgeous Tom Hardy in his gangster film 'Legend'.
Fun fact about Liam - he was originally considered for the role of 'Harry Potter' in the movies, but due to his American heritage and J.K. Rowling wanting a wholly British cast, he missed out on the role.
In reality little, because she was very young, so the role naturally had to be shared between two people, specifically identical twins Kara and Shelby Hoffman.
The film franchise wasn't the only thing the talented sisters starred in together. Check them out in this still from the American comedy the 'Kroll Show'.
President George W. Bush's daughters, Jenna and Barbara Bush, have written a letter to Malia and Sasha Obama about life after the White House.
