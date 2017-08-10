Will Smith Joins James Corden For The Most Nostalgic Carpool Karaoke Yet!

The Fresh Prince joined the Brit funnyman for a special Apple Music episode of Carpool Karaoke.

Just when we thought James Corden's Carpool Karaoke couldn't get any better, it just did!

The host of the Late Late Show was joined on his way to work by none other than the Fresh Prince of Bel Air himself, Will Smith, for a special Apple Music episode of the popular series.

The segment shot to fame as part of James' Late Late Show talk show but now has a life of it's own on YouTube after pretty much EVERY episode went viral and this one is no different.

The rapper turned actor joined James in some amazing renditions of his biggest hits and we have SERIOUS 80s and 90s nostalgia right now.

Play Will Smith Joins James Corden For Carpool Karaoke 01:27

The clip starts with the pair performing Will's 1999 hit 'Gettin' Jiggy With It' before James interrupts and says it needs a little something extra...a brass band of course. They seriously pushed the boat out this time round and have a full band involved marching alongside the car while the pair sing along to the hit song.

But the extravagant performances don't end there! In the full version of the episode available exclusively to Apple Music they get rid of the car and hop into a helicopter instead to perform the R Kelly classic 'I Believe I Can Fly'.

This seriously isn't a Carpool Karaoke we want to miss!