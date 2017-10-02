X Factor Hopeful Gets Axed From Show But Makes HUGE Romantic Gesture Anyway

2 October 2017, 07:58

X Factor Proposal

Despite missing out on his dream this X Factor contestant still made a huge romantic gesture.

The X Factor is full of surprises! But we didn't expect this one from 27-year-old plasterer Sam Black during his audition aired during Saturday night's instalment of the show.

The singing hopeful took to the stage to perform the song Runaway by Del Shannon however things didn't go totally to plan.

After performing the song once the judges didn't seem too blown away so asked him to try singing it again but this time, a Capella.

Sam gave it his all, but sadly it wasn't enough to wow judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Nichole Scherzinger and Sharon Osbourne. But despite the let down he asked Simon if he could do one last thing while on the X Factor stage.

Read More: A Huge Part Of The X Factor Has Been Cut From This Year's Series

Simon said "You can do what you like" and then Sam pulled out a box from his pocket that got the whole live audience screaming and invited his girlfriend Emma on to the stage.

 

Before long he was down on one knee proposing and melting the hearts of the whole audience including everyone watching at home.

He said "Do you reckon I'll get a yes off you?" before his girlfriend said yes and burst into tears. What a once in a lifetime moment for the couple!

And it definitely will have made up for Sam's disappointment at not getting through, he got the most important yes of the day.

Congrats guys!

Trending on Heart

Jonnie Peacock Strictly

WATCH: Jonnie Peacock Hailed 'Inspirational' After His Jive In Week 2 Of Strictly
Love Actually Live

Get Ready Because Love Actually LIVE Is Coming To A City Near You!
Dermot O'Leary sings

WATCH: 'The X Factor' Viewers Are Wowed By Dermot's Vocals

Jeff Brazier Engaged

Jeff Brazier Is Engaged Eight Years After Heartbreaking Death Of Jade Goody

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Dr Foster Season 2 screenshots

As Doctor Foster Finale Looms, We’ve Got Questions!

Coleen nolan x shane richie on losse women

Shane Richie to come face to face with ex-wife in Loose Women debut
Ruth Langsford Injured Strictly Come Dancing

Ruth Langsford Forced Off Strictly For THIS Reason

Kate Middleton Pregnancy

Duchess Kate Is Turning To THIS Traditional Remedy To Help With Her Morning Sickness

Thomas The Tank Engine Terrifying

This Episode Of Thomas The Tank Engine Is Scarier Than Any Horror Film!