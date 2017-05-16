These Divas May Make The New Series Of 'The X Factor' The Most Fiery Yet

The reality TV singing contest is never short of controversy. Now speculation about who Simon Cowell will snap up as judges could see sparks fly this year.

The X Factor could see its most fiery series yet, as reports claim that Simon Cowell has his eye on Mariah Carey as the newest addition to the panel.

Apparently, show bosses have been in secret talks with the 'Honey' hitmaker, and are hoping to get her snapped up as a judge when the series returns this autumn.

As one of the biggest selling artists of all time, it's no surprise Simon would be keen to have her act as a mentor to contestants, and with her fiery appearance as a judge on American Idol back in 2013, we're sure she would bring plenty of drama.

According to reports by the Mirror, Mariah is "really keen" to be a part of the show.

Perhaps the secret talks with Mariah Carey has encouraged Nicole Scherzinger to finally sign on the dotted line, after reportedly leaving X Factor bosses pining for her return.

A source told the Sun: "Nicole is so highly thought off by X Factor that there was always the intention to tie her down for another year.

"Once she heard other names being mentioned, she was keen to get her deal locked down and it’s now there to sign."

The recent reports conflict with the names mentioned by X Factor veteran Louis Walsh, who claimed earlier this week he, Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne had all been confirmed to take a seat at the judging table.

However, he did mention that Nicole had been reluctant to sign due to a film offer.

He said: “I hope everyone is on board this year, but I have heard Nicole has not signed. She might be getting a big movie like Wicked .”

The famed Irish music manager also revealed that if things didn't work out with both Mariah and Nicole, then we could see a return from Mel B!

Louis said: “Mel B’s done it before, so would be good, and she’s currently on the US show with Simon.”

Guess we'll just have to wait and see!