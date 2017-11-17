You Can Now Buy Carrie Bradshaw's Iconic Manolo's On The High Street At £35

An amazing dupe for the iconic designer shoes is now available at an affordable price!

Ask any avid Sex and the City fan and they definitely will have wanted a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes in their life.

The iconic shoe designer is the favourite of NYC journalist and main character of the show, Carrie Bradshaw, and despite only writing a weekly column in a magazine she somehow managed to afford the £745 price tag.

But this left fans watching dreaming of owning a pair one day and thanks to Marks & Spencer now you can get pretty damn close!

The high street saviour has their own version of the classic stiletto available to buy for a total bargain of £35 and in a range of colours including colbalt blue, magenta pink and pewter.

The 'Stiletto Hell Trim Pointed Court Shoes' are slightly pointed at the front and have a glitzy diamonte style detail on the top just like the real thing.

This will definitely make you feel like you've been on a trip to the Harrod's shoe section and without breaking the bank in the process.

M&S have thankfully released the shoes just in time for party season and we predict these will be hitting the dance floors at work Christmas parties across the land over the festive period.