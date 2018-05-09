Attempted Murder In Blandford

Three men arrested - after a man was attacked with a claw hammer in Blandford - have been bailed.

Officers were called at 9.12pm on Monday 7 May 2018 to Damory Court Street following reports that a 31-year-old man had been assaulted.

It is alleged that he was assaulted by one man with a claw hammer, before being driven at by a second man in a Mercedes car.

The victim sustained injuries to his face and stomach and was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. The three men, all from Blandford, have been released on police bail until the end of May 2018 while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Andrea Power, of Weymouth CID, said:

"Our investigation into the incident remains ongoing and we are still appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police, to please get in touch with us urgently."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55180068562. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.