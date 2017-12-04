Man On Trial Over Winchester Murder

A man is going on trial charged with murdering another man in Winchester.

37-year-old Carl Scott was found dead at his home in Birch Court off Thurmond Road in March 2017.

David Richard Gray, who's 35 and has no fixed address, is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court for trial.

Officers were called to a house in Birch Court at 5.31pm on Wednesday 22 March 2017 after a member of the public found Mr Scott's body.

Hampshire Police said:

'Detectives from Hampshire Constabulary's Major Crime Team charged a man with the murder of 37-year-old Carl Scott.

'David Richard Gray, 35, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and will appear at Winchester Crown Court.

'The charge comes after Mr Scott's body was found at an address in Birch Court, off Thurmond Road, Winchester, on Wednesday 22 March this year. He was confirmed dead at the scene.'