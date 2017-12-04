Man On Trial Over Winchester Murder

4 December 2017, 08:36

Carl Scott murder Winchester

A man is going on trial charged with murdering another man in Winchester.

37-year-old Carl Scott was found dead at his home in Birch Court off Thurmond Road in March 2017.

David Richard Gray, who's 35 and has no fixed address, is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court for trial.

Officers were called to a house in Birch Court at 5.31pm on Wednesday 22 March 2017 after a member of the public found Mr Scott's body.

Hampshire Police said:

'Detectives from Hampshire Constabulary's Major Crime Team charged a man with the murder of 37-year-old Carl Scott.

'David Richard Gray, 35, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and will appear at Winchester Crown Court.

'The charge comes after Mr Scott's body was found at an address in Birch Court, off Thurmond Road, Winchester, on Wednesday 22 March this year. He was confirmed dead at the scene.'

Latest News

See more Latest News

MP proposes to gay partner in Australian parliament during same-sex marriage debate

Bitcoin crackdown as UK mulls cryptocurrency regulation

FA's Martin Glenn says Gareth Southgate's job is safe even if England struggle at World Cup

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News