Seven New Homes Destroyed In Hythe Fire

Seven new homes have been destroyed in a massive fire on a building site in Hythe near Southampton.

Around 30 firefighters were called to a development off Fawley Road in Hythe on Saturday night (6 January)

The flames engulfed one block of four semi-detached homes and one block of three.

No-one was hurt but firefighters remained on the scene damping down and dealing with hot spots.

Crews from Hythe, Totton, Beaulieu, Hardley, Redbridge, St Mary’s, Eastleigh and Lymington were all called.

They're now trying to work out how it started.

Detective Sergeant Dal Andrews, from Hampshire Police, said:

“We’re trying to establish exactly what happened. We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward and would particularly like footage of the start of the fire, which we believe people have filmed on their camera phones and other devices.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '44180007737', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.