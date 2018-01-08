Tributes To 'Beautiful Son' Who Died In Waterlooville Crash

Tributes are being paid to a teenager who died after his car crashed into a barrier in Waterlooville.

Ethan Swallow, who was 19 and from Bursledon, was driving on the southbound A3 when it happened on Thursday night.

His family say was a wonderful person who loved life.

They added: "Our beautiful son Ethan William Swallow passed away on the evening of 4th January 2018.

"He is survived by his father Mark his mother Beverley his sister Molly and his brother Charles.

"Ethan loved life and adventure and he adored his family; he will be missed by his many friends and relatives for his fun loving and caring attitude.

"Ethan always put others first in his life and built a wonderful reputation for himself. He will be remembered by all with love and much affection."

Hampshire Police still want to hear from anyone who saw what happened.