Cattle Stolen In Somerset

Thirty cattle have gone missing from a field in Wookey and police think they may have been stolen.

They went vanished from Knowle Moor Drove sometime between the 4th and 5th of April.

The cattle are a mix of Hereford and Angus cows, aged from 12 months upwards as well as 7 untagged calves, less than a week old.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw anyone moving livestock or loading livestock into a vehicle. You can text info to 074928888109 or call 101 quoting the reference 5218075434.

Alternatively if you have any information regarding this incident or livestock theft in general and would like to remain anonymous, you can make a report online through Crimestoppers or call them on 0800555111