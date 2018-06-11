Stopping Accidental Poisoning At home

Parents are being told to do more to keep their children safe at home.

Trading Standards is aiming to reduce the number of incidents in which babies and toddlers are being accidentally poisoned in Devon, Somerset and Torbay.

In the past four years there were 186 emergency admissions in Devon, 206 in Somerset and 36 in Torbay because of accidental poisoning.

Steve Gardner, Interventions Manager at Devon, Somerset and Torbay Trading Standards Service, said:

''There are a number of poisoning risks in the modern home, with cleaning chemicals, plant feeds, and other maybe innocuous seeming substances, all potentially to hand for the adventurous child.

''However, as the statistics from Public Health England reveal, the biggest risk is actually medicines with a staggering 69% of the total number of poisonings in the UK involving medicine. ''There are a variety of reasons as to why accidental poisonings happen but we believe they are all preventable and our campaign will provide parents/carers with the awareness they need to prevent poisoning.''

