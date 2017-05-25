Somerset Heroes Announced

The search for Somerset’s unsung heroes is over as Passion for Somerset has announced the winners of its inaugural Somerset Heroes Campaign.

The Inspiration to Others Award has been awarded to Mary Tighe. The judges chose Mary, who lives in Taunton, as she is an inspiration to all those around her; always busy for the benefit of others and never seeking reward. She is completely selfless in her commitment to the community, quietly going about her business but making a difference to so many people’s lives.



The Young Person Award has been awarded to Emily Symes, who is 16 years old. Emily, who lives in Taunton, was selected for this award because the judges were inspired by this highly motivated student who is successfully combining a full time A level study programme with a promising career in women’s national/international football. They feel that she is an excellent role model for all young people and a shining beacon for women in sport.



The Act of Bravery Award has been awarded to Martin Hill and Bob Northover. Martin and Bob, who are both from Taunton, have been given this award for the bravery they showed when they intervened to stop an armed robbery in Taunton in 2016. Martin and Bob, who both work in Timpson (shop offering shoe repairs, key cutting, watch repairs and much more), stepped in without a thought for their own safety when they saw a group of masked men attacking a neighbouring jewellers shop.



The Most Heroic Pet Award has been awarded to Silver the Parrot. Silver is a very special parrot; when the nominee’s son had an emotional break-down, he desperately needed a sense of purpose, and acquired ‘Silver’. Silver gave him a sense of responsibility and has a very special place at the heart of this family and his owner has had a remarkable recovery and gone on to achieve business success.



A celebration lunch is being planned to honour the winners and dignitaries in June. In attendance will be the panel of judges, including Nigel Muers-Raby of Pardoes Solicitors and Chairman of Passion for Somerset, Richard Clothier of Wyke Farms and Passion for Somerset Board Director and Gavin Thompson, Editor of the Western Daily Press.