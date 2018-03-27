Woman Sent To Secure Hospital For Taunton Attack

A woman who stabbed a teenage girl and a police officer during a random attack in Taunton has been committed to a secure hospital.

Ingrid Ruth McKie, aged 60, of Redruth, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The terrifying incident took place at Taunton Railway Station in July last year.

The victim, who was 17 at the time, was waiting for a train with two of her friends when she went to use a vending machine on platform 2.

McKie was standing next to the machine but didn’t speak to, or interact with her at any point before she returned to where her friends were sat. Just a few moments later, McKie walked over to the three friends, stood in front of them and, without saying a word, lunged towards the victim with a 4-inch knife, stabbing her in the abdomen. As she did so, she smiled and told the victim “you deserve that”.

Hearing a commotion, PC Ian Taylor – who was on patrol in a different part of the station – ran towards what he later described as “a frenzied attack”.

PC Taylor said: “As far as I’m concerned, I was just doing my job – I’m sure my colleagues would have done exactly the same in the situation. I am just so glad I was there to intervene in such a horrific incident. “I would like to thank the two members of public who stepped in to assist. Had they not intervened, I am convinced McKie would have carried on trying to stab me or anyone else unfortunate enough to be in her path, and we could easily have been dealing with fatalities.”

Detective Inspector Jaci Thomas, of British Transport Police, said: “Firstly, I’d like to praise the victim for her courage during what has been an incredibly traumatic experience. I cannot begin to imagine how harrowing an ordeal this must have been for her, but the fortitude and bravery she has demonstrated - both during the attack and throughout the investigation - has been inspirational.

“At first, she did not realise she had been stabbed and tried helping McKie up, thinking she had fallen onto her. However, she soon realised the seriousness of the situation when she saw the knife in her hand. At this point, she went into a state of panic and genuinely thought she was about to die.

“Having sustained a 10cm-deep stab wound to the left side of her abdomen, which caused internal bleeding and required surgery and a blood transfusion, she has clearly been through a huge amount already, and while she still has a long road to recovery ahead of her, I hope this result can help her to start moving on with her life.”

DI Thomas added: “PC Taylor was the first person on the scene and showed enormous courage in the face of danger. He put his body on the line and was quickly able to disarm and restrain McKie, preventing further injury to the victim. Thankfully he has since made a full recovery and has returned to work. For his act of heroism, PC Taylor has been put forward for a Chief Constable’s Commendation.

“I would also like to thank DS Paul Stanley and his team, who worked extensively on this case and alongside our traumatised victim in order to secure this outcome.”