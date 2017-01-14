£15,000 Burglary in Portsmouth

Police in Portsmouth have released CCTV images after naval service medals were stolen during a high value burglary in Hilsea, Portsmouth.

Around £15,000 worth of goods were stolen from a house in Firgrove Crescent on Wednesday 4th January, including high value electronic items such as an Apple Mac and Ipad, jewellery items, and a Nikon D3300 camera with a Nikkor DX5 lens.

A set of naval service medals with the service number D147171N were taken.

Officers have released CCTV images of three males they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

One of the men is described as white and between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 10ins tall. He is wearing a green and black anorak type coat, blue denim jeans and wearing a light green Oakley beanie hat.

The second man has been described as white, aged in his 20s, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins tall, wearing a black hooded top and blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms and brown shoes.

The third man is described as white, aged in his 30s, between 5ft 11ins tall and 6ft 3ins tall, wearing a black beanie hat, a black hooded duffel type jacket with fur around the hood, black jeans and white trainers.

PC Chris Akass from Hampshire Police says:

“I am looking to speak to the three men pictured in this CCTV image, as they may have information to assist us with our investigation.

“If you recognise the people in these images, or recognise yourself as being one of the three men, please contact police immediately.

“I would also ask if anyone has been offered items of this nature for sale, or have already purchased these items recently to please contact me.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Akass on 101, quoting 44170004240, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.