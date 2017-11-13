2 Week Firearms Surrender In Hampshire & Dorset

People across the South Coast are being given two weeks to hand in illegal guns and ammo, without facing prosecution.

Hampshire and Dorset Police are taking part in a national amnesty - with Havant, Eastleigh, Newport and Bournemouth police stations among the ones taking weapons in.

The say each firearm handed in is one less that could fall into the hands of criminals.

Whether it is an old family heirloom that has been stored away for years, a former military weapon or an unwanted firearm which was previously legally owned - all can be handed in to your local police station, safe in the knowledge that they will be disposed of safely.

Police will also accept replica firearms, air weapons, BB guns, imitation firearms, antique guns, component parts and other ballistic items.

The surrender, which runs from 13 - 26 November, is part of national initiative run by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS).

Chief Inspector Emma Baillie, Head of Armed Response for the Joint Operations Unit for Hampshire and Thames Valley, said:

"This is your chance to safely dispose of any guns or ammunition you no longer want but don't know what to do with.

"Surrender them now and we can dispose of them safely, making sure that they do not fall into the hands of criminals.

"We know that the consequences of firearms or replica firearms falling into the wrong hands can be fatal and can cause real fear within our communities.

"They also have the potential of being used against our own officers who could find themselves confronted with someone wielding a weapon in public.

"While crimes involving firearms in Hampshire are rare, we know that every firearm poses a potential threat if they are not licensed and stored safely.

"That is why we are offering this opportunity to safely hand in your unwanted firearms.

"The fight against gun crime is stronger than ever. We take all reports of incidents involving firearms extremely seriously and robust action will be taken against anyone who commits a firearms related offence."

During the two-week campaign, those surrendering firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession upon surrender and can remain anonymous.

However, if further examination of a surrendered firearm reveals a link to a crime, this will be investigated.

Michelle Mounsey, Firearms and Explosives Licensing Manager for the Devon & Cornwall Police and Dorset Police Alliance, said:

"We want to take out of circulation any type of firearm and ammunition, which includes guns which can still be fired, antique or unwanted collectible weapons, replica weapons, air weapons, BB guns, stun guns and ammunition that are no longer required."

"This is an opportunity to surrender firearms and not be charged with illegal possession. Remember that outside of the surrender period if police find you in possession of a firearm without a current certificate then you may be subject of court proceedings which may lead to a custodial sentence.

"Some people may possess guns that they do not realise are held illegally. This particularly applies to anyone who is serving or who has served a custodial sentence. Essentially, if anyone has received a suspended/custodial or youth detention sentence of more than three months but less than three years, they cannot possess a firearm or ammunition for five years after release. If the sentence was of three years or more, they are classified as a prohibited person under the Firearms Act and can never possess any type of firearm or ammunition. This applies to antique items as well.

"The message is clear - if you have even a shadow of doubt about the legality of a weapon or ammunition you possess we urge you to hand it in during the surrender. We encourage the public to surrender as many guns and rounds of ammunition as possible to make our communities safer."

(The 2014 haul from Dorset Police)

Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner, Martyn Underhill, said:

"I fully support this initiative and would encourage anyone in possession of ammunition, parts or firearms that are worrying them to make the most of this opportunity.

"Many of these weapons may have been previously overlooked, perhaps as antiques or out of date equipment, but they still have the potential to cause harm in our communities. Ensuring that items which may be illegal, unsafe or insecure are handed to police will help to keep Dorset a safe place to live and visit."

Please see below for a list of which stations will be taking part in the surrender:

Aldershot Station

Wellington Avenue, GU11 1NZ.

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm. Sunday 9am to 5pm. Closed between 2pm and 2.45pm on Sunday.

Andover Station

South Street, SP10 2ED

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 9am to 6pm. Sunday 9.30am to 6pm. Closed between 2pm and 3pm everyday.

Basingstoke Station

Jays Close, RG22 4BS

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm. Sunday 9am to 5pm.

Eastleigh Station

Leigh Road, SO53 9DG

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm. Sunday 9am to 5pm. Closed between 2pm and 2.45pm on Sunday.

Fareham Station

Quay Street, PO16 0NA

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm. Sunday 9am to 5pm. Closed between 2pm and 2.45pm on Sunday.

Havant Station

Civic Centre Road, PO9 2AN

Opening times: Monday to Thursday 8am to 8pm.

Lymington Station

Southampton Road, SO41 9GH

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 9am to 6pm. Sunday 9.30am to 6pm. Closed between 2pm and 3pm every day.

Newport Station

High Street, PO30 1SZ

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 9am to 6pm. Sunday 9.30am to 6pm. Closed between 1pm and 2pm every day.





Madeira Road, Bournemouth, BH1 1QL

Open Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 5.30pm

Wimborne Road, Poole, BH15 2BP

Open Monday to Friday 8am to 5.30pm. Closed Saturday and Sunday

Radipole Lane, Weymouth, DT4 9WW

Open Monday to Friday 8am to 5.30pm, Saturday 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 4.30pm. Closed Sunday