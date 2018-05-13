£2.3m To Be Spent On Hampshire Country Parks

Plans to spend more than two million pounds improving four country parks across Hampshire have been revealed.

The county council wants to revamp buildings, food outlets, toilets and car parks at the Royal Victoria, Staunton, Queen Elizabeth and Manor Farm sites.

Executive Member for Culture, Recreation and Countryside, Councillor Andrew Gibson, said:

"The first phase of improvements is progressing really well with both Lepe Country Park and the Chapel project at Royal Victoria Country Park on schedule to open this summer. This second phase is set to improve facilities and extend the range of activities on offer. This will attract more people to visit, stay longer and return, which is already evident from earlier improvements.



"The overall once-in-a-generation investment will help our countryside sites become self-sustaining so that they can be enjoyed by future generations for years to come."



The re-investment would see:





"£900,000 spent on the Empire Room at Royal Victoria Country Park to refurbish and preserve the heritage of the building and create a new restaurant that will provide a wider variety of food choices and a larger seating area.



"£500,000 allocated to the farm at Staunton Country Park to improve and modernise the catering facilities, toilets, welcome area, the glasshouse and range of activities held at the farm.





"£500,000 at Manor Farm to expand the car park, create a weather proof play area and create a new catering facility.





"£400,000 spent at Queen Elizabeth Country Park to transform the visitor centre with a new kiosk, expand the car park, a new workshop for staff and volunteers, match funding to provide a bike hire facility and improve landscaping."