£376k For Langstone Coastal Defences

£376,000 has been secured for new coastal defences near Havant and Hayling Island.

The money will be used to develop designs, for protecting homes and roads in Langstone from flooding and erosion over the next century.

The Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership (ESCP), on behalf of Havant Borough Council (HBC), has secured cash made up from a Defra Grant in Aid and the HBC Community Infrastructure Levy.

The outline designs for the new coastal defence scheme will look to reduce flood and coastal erosion risk over the next 100 years for 86 properties and critical infrastructure. This includes the A3023; the only road crossing to Hayling Island.

As part of the designs, the ESCP will look to identify opportunities to improve the public space along the waterfront by consulting with residents and businesses in Langstone. HBC also aims to share initial designs with residents early next year.

The ESCP is a partnership between Havant Borough Council, Portsmouth City Council, Gosport Borough Council and Fareham Borough Council. The partnership has coastal engineers from each authority working in one team to manage 162km of coastline across the Eastern Solent.

Councillor David Guest, Cabinet Lead for Planning and Development, said:

"The ESCP has delivered many projects to extremely high standards, protecting thousands of households. I am delighted it has secured funding and will be able to continue its great work in our borough."

Peter Scannell, project manager for the scheme, said:

"The secured funding will allow us to address the significant risk to Langstone's local community and critical infrastructure such as the A3023.

"We will be able to develop outline designs of the flood defence options, seek input from the community and the landowners, and then submit a further case for additional funding to build the scheme."