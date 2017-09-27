4 Charged Over Waterlooville Shooting

27 September 2017, 07:57

Police generic

Four people have been charged over a shooting in Waterlooville, back in February.

A man in his 30s suffered a serious head injury in Athena Avenue and was treated at the time at Southampton General Hospital.

Police carried out raids yesterday in Hampshire, London and Brighton, in conjunction with colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service and the National Crime Agency. Two people have been released, another two remain under investigation.

Jordan Anthony Perry (1/2/91) of Acacia Road, Mitcham, Surrey, Jordan Ray Smith (1/7/95) of Lysander Gardens, Surbiton, London and Ricardo Livingston-Wright (17/6/86) of Selsfield Road, Brighton, have all been charged with conspiracy to murder.

Sara Hodgkinson (5/10/85) of Magpie Walk, Waterlooville, has been charged with encouraging / assisting in the commission of an indictable only offence.

All four are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 27 September).

A 47-year-old woman from London and the 16-year-old boy from London have both been released from custody but remain under investigation.

A 23-year-old man from London and the 31-year-old woman of no fixed address have both been released with no further action.

