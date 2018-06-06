70 Firefighters Tackle Blaze In Poole

6 June 2018, 14:14

Fire on industrial estate

70 firefighters have been called to an industrial estate in Poole.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service says it was called just after midday.

600 tonnes of waste has gone up in flames on Nuffield Industrial Estate in Poole. 

Heart's been told 10 fire engines and 2 water carriers have been sent there. Roads around Nuffield Industrial Estate are closed and people living and working nearby are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

