A31 Drivers Stranded Overnight In Snow

Hundreds of drivers have spent the night stuck in their cars on the A31 in Hampshire - as the heavy snow and freezing conditions completely closed the road.

Police declared it a major incident and called in the military to help.

The emergency services and volunteers handed out food and drinks to those stuck.

Rest centres were set up with vulnerable people taken there.

Police say both carriageways of the A31 are moving again but they're still trying to recover abandoned cars.

People are being told to avoid the area and not drive at all if possible.

(Pictures from driver Francesca Goodhall - who took 12 hours to get home to Bournemouth)

Hampshire Police said:

'The A31 is moving again now but we would urge drivers to avoid that area while we seek to clear the trapped traffic and recover abandoned vehicles.

'An amber weather warning for snow, freezing rain and high winds is still in place across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight so once again, we advise against all non-essential travel.'

An earlier statement had said:

'The focus of the emergency services was to evacuate the most vulnerable motorists from the scene and offer food and drinks to those who have to remain with their vehicles.

'Police were working with colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service to assess people at the scene and evacuate those either with health problems or requiring medical treatment.

'We have requested military assistance and are on scene with our partners and are working to get people out as soon as possible. Rest centres are being set up by Hampshire County Council and food and drink is being taken to those who are stranded.'



Assistant Chief Constable Dave Powell, said:

"I know that many people have been stuck for several hours and we are working as fast as we can to get to them, but at this stage we are limited to moving people from the scene rather than moving vehicles.



"As well as colleagues from all emergency services, colleagues from the military are being drafted in to help.



"My message to those who are struck is that we will get to you as soon as we can, so please stay in your vehicle, keep your engine running and keep as warm as you possibly can."



People who have a medical condition or who are running out of fuel should call 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Drivers stranded have thanked locals for helping with food and drinks.

Coastguards were also called to the scene.

There's chaos on the railway too.

Multiple broken down trains between Weymouth and Southampton Central means all lines have blocked - people have tweetd about being stuck on a train at Southampton all night.