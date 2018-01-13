Armed Officers Called Out To Sandown Property

13 January 2018, 11:31

Police

Police on the Isle of Wight have arrested a man and a woman after armed officers were called to an address in Sandown on Friday

 

Hampshire Police have released at statement to Heart


We were called at 3.30pm on Friday 12 January by a member of the public reporting concerns for a man inside the address on Downsview, Sandown.

Officers attended the incident, which was contained to the address itself, and recovered a handgun.

A 44-year-old man from Godshill was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Officers also arrested a 47-year-old woman from Sandown on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B.

Both the man and the woman are currently in police custody.

While the incident is over, officers will remain on scene today to carry out further enquiries. There is no wider risk or threat to the local community.

We would like to thank the local community for their patience while we dealt with this incident.

