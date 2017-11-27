Attempted Murder Charge After Hayling Island Stabbing

A man's been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on Hayling Island.

The 47-year-old's still in hospital after being found injured in Station Road, early on Sunday morning. Detectives want to hear from anyone who was near the West Town Inn.

Jay Anthony Shepherd, age 48 and of Ramsey Road, Hayling Island, has been charged with attempted murder. He is due to appear at South East Hants Magistrates Court today (27 November).

The injured man, a 47-year-old from Havant, remains at Southampton General Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Detective Inspector Dave West said:

“Our officers were on scene very quickly and as a result we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

“However, this happened outside the West Town Inn and we know from our enquiries so far that it was very busy, so if you were there but have not yet spoken to us, please get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the pub between 11pm and 12.10am.

“You may not think you have any information that could help our investigation, however what you may believe is an insignificant detail could really help our investigation.”

Chief Inspector Clare Jenkins added:

“We understand that an incident like this can be concerning for the community but I would like to reassure residents that our officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the area over the next few days.

“We do not believe at this stage that there is a wider risk to the community but if you do have any concerns please do not hesitate to share those with us as we carry out those patrols.”

Anyone with information or who was in the pub last night is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44170459841, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.