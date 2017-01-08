Bournemouth Man Charged Over NY Day Attack

8th January 2017, 11:56

Police in Bournemouth investigating the attempted rape of a woman have charged a 34 year old man he's due in court in February.

Dorset Police Latest Statement

Detectives investigating a reported attempted rape of a woman in Bournemouth have charged a man.

The 34-year-old man from Bournemouth has been charged with attempted rape and appeared before Bournemouth Magistrates' Court on Saturday 7 January 2017. He is next due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday 9 February 2017.

Officers were called at around 4am on Sunday 1 January 2017 to Kings Park following reports that a 22-year-old local woman had been attacked by a man and sustained cuts and bruises to her face.

