Bournemouth Man Charged Over NY Day Attack

Police Search For Bournemouth Man
Dorset Police are warning people not to approach a man from Bournemouth- who's wanted after breaching a restraining order
Police in Bournemouth investigating the attempted rape of a woman have charged a 34 year old man he's due in court in February.
Dorset Police Latest Statement
Detectives investigating a reported attempted rape of a woman in Bournemouth have charged a man.
The 34-year-old man from Bournemouth has been charged with attempted rape and appeared before Bournemouth Magistrates' Court on Saturday 7 January 2017. He is next due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday 9 February 2017.
Officers were called at around 4am on Sunday 1 January 2017 to Kings Park following reports that a 22-year-old local woman had been attacked by a man and sustained cuts and bruises to her face.
A man's been convicted of affray and two others have been fined - a landowner spotted the trio north of Wimborne a year ago.
Duncan Snellgrove has been sentenced to 3 years 4 months for pushing Royal Navy veteran Roy Galvin down on Bury Road.
Former chef Ryan Lock - who joined Kurdish forces in Syria - has been described as 'loving and caring'.
