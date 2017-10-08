Bournemouth Police Link Two Assaults

Police in Bournemouth are linking two serious assaults that happened last night.

A man in his 50's was found injured in Wallisdown Road, officers then found a 23 year old man unconcious on the school playing field in Talbot Drive

It's after reports of a group of people spotted near the Kings Arms Pub

A teenage boy also has minor injuries.

Extra officers are out in the area appealing for more witnesses to come forward.

Dorset Police Latest Statement

At 5.47pm on Saturday 7 October 2017 it was reported that an altercation had taken place involving a group of people at the Kings Arms in Wallisdown Road during which a man in his 50s sustained injuries.

Shortly afterwards a further incident was reported at the school playing field in Talbot Drive involving a van. Following this a 23-year-old man was found unconscious and taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not clear yet. A teenage boy also sustained minor injuries.

Detective Inspector Andy Roberts, of Bournemouth CID, said:

“We are still trying to establish what exactly happened at both locations, but we do believe the two incidents are linked.

“Any witnesses to either incident or anyone with information about those involved should contact Dorset Police as soon as possible.

“I would like to reassure the public that an extensive investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incidents which means there will be number of officers in the area making enquiries and for public reassurance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 7:350. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.