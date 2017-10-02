Brittas Empire Cast Reopen Ringwood Leisure Centre

The cast of The Brittas Empire are reuniting later for the reopening of Ringwood Health and Leisure Centre, where the 90s sitcom was filmed.

Chris Barrie, Pippa Haywood and other cast members will be there.

The centre's had an 11-week refurb. Improvements to the council-run centre include new lighting, better air conditioning, a dedicated indoor cycling studio with the ability to provide virtual classes, an extended gym with brand-new equipment, and general updating to the centre.

As part of the opening events the cast of the popular 1990s sitcom based in a leisure centre 'The Brittas Empire', which was largely filmed at Ringwood Health and Leisure centre, will reunite at the centre more than 20 years after the sitcom ended.

Brittas Empire star Chris Barrie, who could often be heard saying 'Eeeexcellent' in the show, heads the list of cast members who will be getting back together to re-open Ringwood Health and Leisure Centre, where all the show's exterior and swimming pool scenes were shot, following the major refurbishment.

The reunion will take place at Ringwood Health and Leisure Centre, the building which stood in for Whitbury-Newtown Leisure Centre. Fans are invited to attend 4.00pm - 5.30pm, and there is an invitation-only event for centre members 5.30pm - 7.00pm.

After the evening opening event on 2 October, the centre will re-open for general use at 6.30am on Tuesday 3 October.